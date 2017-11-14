FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK-based banks need to move quickly to keep EU access
November 14, 2017

UK-based banks need to move quickly to keep EU access

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - British-based banks looking to keep their access to the European Union markets need to move quickly, regardless of the outcome of exit negotiations, European Central Bank supervisor Daniele Nouy said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO - A logo plate is seen at the entrance to the European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, October 26, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

“The clock is ticking, and the affected banks have to move quickly,” Nouy told a conference in Frankfurt. “They have to move quickly even though the final outcome of the negotiations is still uncertain.”

She added that larger banks are making good progress but some smaller lenders appeared to be delaying their decision on whether to relocate to the EU.

Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
