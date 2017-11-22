FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK to reduce planned rise in business rates - Hammond
Sections
Featured
EU will see in "next few days" if Brexit talks can enter second phase, says Juncker
The road to Brexit
EU will see in "next few days" if Brexit talks can enter second phase, says Juncker
How the 'princess' of Angola lost her oil crown
business
How the 'princess' of Angola lost her oil crown
Three coffees a day linked more to health than harm
Health
Three coffees a day linked more to health than harm
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Economy
November 22, 2017 / 1:39 PM / Updated a day ago

UK to reduce planned rise in business rates - Hammond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will reduce the annual rise in business rates by bringing forward a planned change in the way the tax is calculated, chancellor Philip Hammond said on Wednesday.

Britain's Finance Secretary Philip Hammond leaves Downing Street on his way to deliver his budget statement to parliament, London, Britain, November 22, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Business rates are taxes to help pay for local services, such as police and firefighters, charged on most commercial properties, including shops, warehouses, pubs, cafes and restaurants.

They are currently calculated according to the rental value of properties and have an annual inflationary uplift.

Hammond said he would accept the representations of the big business organisations and bring forward by two years to April 2018 the planned switch from using RPI (Retail Price Index) to CPI (Consumer Price Index), which is lower, to calculate the tax.

Hammond said the move was worth 2.3 billion pounds to Britain’s businesses over the next five years.

Gerry Biddle, director of business rates at Deloitte Real Estate, said the change would cost the government about 253 million pounds next year.

“This announcement brings forward this move from 2020 and it will be welcomed by hard pressed business occupiers,” he said.

Reporting by James Davey; editing by Stephen Addison and Kate Holton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.