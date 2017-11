LONDON (Reuters) - Chancellor Philip Hammond on Wednesday committed to raise the threshold at which Britons start to pay tax on their income to 11,850 pounds next year, compared with 11,500 pounds currently.

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond leaves 11 Downing Street to present his budget, London, November 22, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Hammond also said the threshold at which people pay the higher rate of income tax will rise to 46,350 pounds next year.