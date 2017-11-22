FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK budget to set out vision for post-Brexit Britain, says PM's spokesman
The road to Brexit
EU will see in "next few days" if Brexit talks can enter second phase, says Juncker
business
How the 'princess' of Angola lost her oil crown
Health
Three coffees a day linked more to health than harm
November 22, 2017 / 11:20 AM / a day ago

UK budget to set out vision for post-Brexit Britain, says PM's spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Chancellor Philip Hammond told ministers that his budget, due to be announced later on Wednesday, will set out a vision for post-Brexit Britain, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May told reporters.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond visit an engineering training facility in the West Midlands, November 20, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

“The chancellor (Hammond) said the budget would set out a vision for ‘post-Brexit Britain’, allowing the country to grasp the opportunities which leaving the European Union provides,” the spokesman said.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, writing by William James; editing by Stephen Addison

