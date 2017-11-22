UK budget to set out vision for post-Brexit Britain, says PM's spokesman

LONDON (Reuters) - Chancellor Philip Hammond told ministers that his budget, due to be announced later on Wednesday, will set out a vision for post-Brexit Britain, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May told reporters.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond visit an engineering training facility in the West Midlands, November 20, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

“The chancellor (Hammond) said the budget would set out a vision for ‘post-Brexit Britain’, allowing the country to grasp the opportunities which leaving the European Union provides,” the spokesman said.