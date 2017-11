LONDON (Reuters) - The British government will look into ways to reduce plastic waste through the tax system and charges on single-use plastic items, chancellor Philip Hammond said on Wednesday during his budget speech to parliament.

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond leaves 11 Downing Street to present his budget, London, November 22, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

“With ... the Environment Secretary I will investigate how the tax system and charges on single-use plastic items can reduce waste,” Hammond said, giving no further details.