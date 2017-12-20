May to visit China around January 31 - Sky News

(Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May will visit China around the end of January to promote her vision of a “global Britain” whose economy is strongly placed to succeed after Brexit, Sky News reported on Wednesday.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, December 20, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

May's office has pencilled in a trip on or around Jan. 31. She will be accompanied by a delegation of business leaders drawn from across the UK economy, Sky reported, citing insiders. bit.ly/2z6c6Nq

China is one of the countries with which Britain hopes to sign a free trade pact once it leaves the EU. Plans for the trip have not been finalised and remain subject to change, Sky added.