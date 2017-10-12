FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain lays out plans to meet 2050 emission reduction target
October 12, 2017 / 8:32 AM / in 7 days

Britain lays out plans to meet 2050 emission reduction target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Smog surrounds The Shard and St Paul's Cathedral in London, Britain, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett/File Photo - RTSPMCC /File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s government will invest 900 million pounds in smart energy systems and nuclear and renewable technology as a part of its strategy to meet its 2050 climate target, it said on Thursday.

It will also invest 100 million pounds in technology to capture, use and store carbon dioxide emissions and in industrial innovations, it said in its Clean Growth Strategy.

Britain has a legally binding target to cut greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, blamed for global warming, by 80 percent by 2050 compared with 1990 levels.

Reporting By Susanna Twidale and Nina Chestney; editing by Jason Neely

