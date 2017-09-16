FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
At least four killed in motorway crash - police
Sections
Featured
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
china's party congress
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#UK
September 16, 2017 / 3:55 PM / in a month

At least four killed in motorway crash - police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - At least four people died when several vehicles including a lorry crashed on one of Britain’s main motorways on Saturday, police said.

The collision took place around 2:30 p.m. (1330 GMT) in south Gloucestershire, prompting the motorway to be shut in both directions.

“Sadly, at least four people have died,” Avon and Somerset Police said in a statement.

Major crashes involving multiple fatalities are relatively uncommon in Britain but eight people died in August when two lorries and a minibus collided at the start of a busy bank holiday weekend.

Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.