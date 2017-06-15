Two British soldiers killed in Welsh firing range incident

LONDON (Reuters) - A second soldier has died after an incident at a firing range in Wales and two others remain wounded, the Ministry of Defence said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the BBC reported that more than one person had been injured in an incident involving a tank at a military training base in Pembrokeshire in southwest Wales.

"It is with deep sadness that I can confirm the death of a second soldier from the Royal Tank Regiment following yesterday's incident at Castlemartin Ranges," junior defence minister Tobias Ellwood said in a statement.