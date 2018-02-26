FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 26, 2018 / 12:40 AM / 2 days ago

Deliveroo to add 300 UK tech jobs as takeaway orders rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British food delivery company Deliveroo said on Monday it will create 250 new tech jobs in London this year to improve operations.

The company, known for its green and white kangaroo logo, said it is recruiting data scientists, software engineers, product designers, and specialists in cyber security.

Deliveroo, which handles deliveries for 35,000 restaurants around the world, said order volumes had increased over the last year, without providing specific figures.

Reporting By Andrew MacAskill; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
