FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hammond will not switch index for BOE's inflation target - Bloomberg
Sections
Featured
'No cash, Carney?' BoE Governor unable to find wallet
central bankers
'No cash, Carney?' BoE Governor unable to find wallet
UK shoppers rein in spending, first yearly decline since 2013
economy
UK shoppers rein in spending, first yearly decline since 2013
$1 million price tag in spotlight as gene therapy becomes reality
health
$1 million price tag in spotlight as gene therapy becomes reality
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 16, 2017 / 7:54 PM / Updated 9 hours ago

Hammond will not switch index for BOE's inflation target - Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Chancellor Philip Hammond does not plan to announce a change in the index that that the Bank of England uses to calculate its inflation target when he reveals the budget next week, Bloomberg reported.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and Finance Minister Philip Hammond host an industry roundtable with leading figures from the tech sector at 10 Downing Street, London, Britain, November 15, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

There has been speculation that the government might switch the central bank target from Consumer Price Inflation, or CPI, to an index that adjusts for housing costs, known as CPIH, after the Office for National Statistics (ONS) changed its preferred price measure to CPIH this year. But no such move by the Treasury is imminent, Bloomberg reported, citing two officials familiar with the matter. bloom.bg/2hCYt5X

The ONS had put its stamp of approval on CPIH, the gauge of inflation preferred by official statisticians, following improvements to address quality concerns earlier this year.

The Treasury said it does not comment on budget speculation.

Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.