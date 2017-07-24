UK union begins legal push for courier rights at Addison Lee

LONDON (Reuters) - A British trade union began court action against car service Addison Lee on Monday in a bid to secure workers' rights such as holiday pay for a courier, in the latest legal threat to the "gig economy".

Addison Lee, best known for its professional car service, also has around 40 people operating as couriers who transport time-sensitive documents such as contracts and luxury goods.

Many of those working in the gig economy, in which people tend to work for different firms without a fixed contract, are self-employed and work for firms such as taxi app Uber [UBER.UL] and food courier Deliveroo.

In law they have no entitlement to employment rights beyond basic health and safety and anti-discrimination laws, which has prompted concern from unions and members of parliament about exploitative practices.

A government review released earlier this month recommended that many of those who are currently self-employed in the burgeoning sector deserved workers' rights such as the minimum wage.

On Monday, the Independent Workers' Union of Great Britain (IWGB) began the latest legal challenge to gig economy practices at a London employment tribunal.

"The IWGB... will argue that Addison Lee was unlawfully classifying courier and union member Christopher Gascoigne as an independent contractor, instead of a worker, thus denying him holiday pay," it said in a statement.

Addison Lee said its couriers valued the flexibility of being able to work when they chose and that the firm would defend that principle.

"Our focus remains on maintaining and enhancing the relationship between Addison Lee and its pushbike couriers and building on the flexibility and fairness that has served both parties so well," it said in a statement.