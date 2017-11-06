FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK new car registrations plunge 12.2 percent in October - SMMT
November 6, 2017 / 9:19 AM / in 20 hours

UK new car registrations plunge 12.2 percent in October - SMMT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British new car registrations fell 12.2 percent in October as demand fell across all parts of the market, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said on Monday.

Sales totalled 158,192, leaving registrations in the year to date down 4.6 percent compared with 2016.

“Declining business and consumer confidence is undoubtedly affecting demand in the new car market but this is being compounded by confusion over government policy on diesel,” said SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes.

Reporting by Andy Bruce. Editing by Andrew MacAskill

