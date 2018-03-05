FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 5, 2018 / 5:33 AM / a day ago

UK February car sales fall 2.5 percent - preliminary industry data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British new car registrations fell by 2.5 percent in February from a year earlier, continuing a downward trend, according to preliminary data released by an industry body on Monday

FILE PHOTO: Vauxhall cars are seen for sale at a car show room near Vauxhall's plant in Luton, Britain, March 6, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall/File Photo - RC141D841000

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) will release the final registration numbers at 0900 GMT.

The dip follows January data showing an even larger year-on-year fall of about 6 percent.

The SMMT said the January decline was partly attributable to consumers being deterred from buying diesel models that politicians have targeted because of concerns over air quality.

Reporting by William James; Editing by David Goodman

