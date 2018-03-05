UK February car sales fall 2.5 percent - preliminary industry data

LONDON (Reuters) - British new car registrations fell by 2.5 percent in February from a year earlier, continuing a downward trend, according to preliminary data released by an industry body on Monday

FILE PHOTO: Vauxhall cars are seen for sale at a car show room near Vauxhall's plant in Luton, Britain, March 6, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall/File Photo - RC141D841000

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) will release the final registration numbers at 0900 GMT.

The dip follows January data showing an even larger year-on-year fall of about 6 percent.

The SMMT said the January decline was partly attributable to consumers being deterred from buying diesel models that politicians have targeted because of concerns over air quality.