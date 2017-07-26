Hammond says cannot be complacent about growth

LONDON (Reuters) - Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond said the government could not be complacent about economic growth and needed to boost productivity and investment, after official figures showed a lacklustre performance so far this year.

Britain's economy gathered only a little speed in the second quarter after almost stalling at the start of the year, propped up by the services sector and a booming film industry, official figures showed on Wednesday.

"Our economy has grown continuously for four-and-a-half years," Hammond said in a statement. "We can be proud of that, but we are not complacent. We need to focus on restoring productivity growth to deliver higher wages and living standards for people across the country."