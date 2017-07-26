FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hammond says cannot be complacent about growth
July 26, 2017 / 9:23 AM / 9 days ago

Hammond says cannot be complacent about growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer, Philip Hammond, arrives in Downing Street, in central London, Britain July 17, 2017.Tolga Akmen

LONDON (Reuters) - Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond said the government could not be complacent about economic growth and needed to boost productivity and investment, after official figures showed a lacklustre performance so far this year.

Britain's economy gathered only a little speed in the second quarter after almost stalling at the start of the year, propped up by the services sector and a booming film industry, official figures showed on Wednesday.

"Our economy has grown continuously for four-and-a-half years," Hammond said in a statement. "We can be proud of that, but we are not complacent. We need to focus on restoring productivity growth to deliver higher wages and living standards for people across the country."

Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Estelle Shirbon

