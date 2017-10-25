Hammond says to focus on productivity

LONDON (Reuters) - British finance minister Philip Hammond said he would continue to focus on boosting Britain’s economic productivity, after official figures showed the economy grew a faster-than-expected 0.4 percent in the three months to September.

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond leaves 11 Downing Street in London, October 23, 2017. REUTERS/Mary Turner

“We have a successful and resilient economy which is supporting a record number of people in employment,” Hammond said in a statement.

“My focus now, and going into the budget, is on boosting productivity so that we can deliver higher-wage jobs and a better standard of living for people across the country,” he added.