UK long-run inflation expectations rise to four-year high - Citi/YouGov
#Economy
December 20, 2017 / 12:15 PM / 5 days ago

UK long-run inflation expectations rise to four-year high - Citi/YouGov

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The British public’s expectations for inflation over the next five to 10 years are their highest in four years, and shorter-run expectations have also risen, a monthly survey by polling company YouGov showed on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO - Pedestrians walk past the Bank of England in the City of London, Britain June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Paul Hackett/File Photo

Official data released last week showed that consumer price inflation rose to its highest in nearly six years at 3.1 percent in November, pushed up largely by the fall in the pound since last year’s Brexit vote.

Wednesday’s survey, sponsored by U.S. bank Citi, showed that expectations for inflation over the next five to 10 years rose to 3.3 percent in December from 3.2 percent in November, above its long-run average and its highest since December 2013.

Inflation expectations for the next 12 months rose to 2.7 percent from November’s 2.6 percent.

“The further increase in inflation expectations raises the risk that the high inflation rates at the moment... could trigger second-round effects, which could warrant further policy tightening from the Bank of England,” Citi economist Christian Schulz wrote in a note to clients.

YouGov polled 2,037 people on Dec. 18 and Dec. 19.

Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Andy Bruce

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
