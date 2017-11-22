FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK public inflation expectations drop in November - Citi/YouGov
Sections
Featured
EU will see in "next few days" if Brexit talks can enter second phase, says Juncker
The road to Brexit
EU will see in "next few days" if Brexit talks can enter second phase, says Juncker
How the 'princess' of Angola lost her oil crown
business
How the 'princess' of Angola lost her oil crown
Three coffees a day linked more to health than harm
Health
Three coffees a day linked more to health than harm
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 22, 2017 / 5:56 PM / in 19 hours

UK public inflation expectations drop in November - Citi/YouGov

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The British public’s expectations for inflation over the next 12 months dropped to 2.6 percent this month from October’s four-year high of 2.8 percent, a monthly survey by polling company YouGov showed on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: A shopper checks her shopping list in a supermarket in London, Britain April 11, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall/File Photo

The poll, conducted for U.S. bank Citi, showed that longer-term inflation expectations for the next five to 10 years remained unchanged at 3.2 percent after the BoE raised interest rates for the first time in a decade on Nov. 2.

This was in line with their long-run average, but still the joint-highest since 2014.

“Long-term inflation expectations ... may suggest that monetary stimulus can be reduced further, but peaking short-term inflation expectations do not suggest urgency,” Citi economists Christian Schulz and Ann O‘Kelly wrote in a note to clients.

YouGov polled 2,038 adults on Nov. 20 and Nov. 21.

Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.