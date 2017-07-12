FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
25 days ago
UK statistics agency finds error in jobless data
July 12, 2017 / 12:48 PM / 25 days ago

UK statistics agency finds error in jobless data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Office for National Statistics said it had found an error in figures it published earlier on Wednesday on the number of people who claimed unemployment benefit in June.

The statistics agency said it was not immediately able to provide correct data.

Earlier it said the number of people claiming unemployment benefits had risen by 6,000 last month to 829,000, a smaller increase than the 10,000 rise expected on average by economists in a Reuters poll.

Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Kate Holton

