UK worker earnings fall in real terms in year to April 2017 - ONS
October 26, 2017 / 8:47 AM / a day ago

UK worker earnings fall in real terms in year to April 2017 - ONS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British workers’ earnings fell in inflation-adjusted terms for the first time in three years during the 12 months to April 2017, according to a major annual survey of households published on Thursday.

Shoppers walk along Oxford Street in London, Britain December 18, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

The Official For National Statistics said full-time workers’ weekly earnings decreased by 0.4 percent in the year to April, marking the first drop since 2014, due to a rise in inflation after the Brexit vote in June 2016.

In nominal terms, median British full-time employee weekly earnings stood at 550 pounds, up 2.2 percent from 539 pounds in the year to April 2016, the ONS said.

($1 = 0.7559 pounds)

Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Alistair Smout

