a month ago
UK economy likely expanded 0.3 percent in second quarter - NIESR
#Economy
July 7, 2017 / 12:32 PM / a month ago

UK economy likely expanded 0.3 percent in second quarter - NIESR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Shoppers walk past a sale sign in central London, Britain June 27, 2017.Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - British economic growth barely improved during the second quarter after a slow start to the year, the National Institute of Economic and Social Research said on Friday, after a disappointing batch of official data.

The economy likely grew 0.3 percent in the three months to June over the first quarter, when the economy expanded only 0.2 percent, NIESR said.

"Growth in services has offset a contraction in industrial output, yet remains subdued when compared with last year," Rebecca Piggott, research fellow at NIESR, said.

Official data on Friday showed output by British factories unexpectedly fell in May, raising questions about the likelihood of the Bank of England raising interest rates this year.

Reporting by Andy Bruce. Editing by Andrew MacAskill

