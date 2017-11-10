FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Economy
November 10, 2017 / 1:30 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

UK economy picked up speed in three months to Oct - NIESR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s economy has picked up speed and expanded around 0.5 percent in the three months to October, the National Institute of Economic and Social Research (NIESR) estimated on Friday.

Official data show the economy grew at a quarterly pace of 0.4 percent in the third quarter.

NIESR’s prediction followed stronger-than-expected industrial output data on Friday.

“Although economic growth is likely to be stronger in the second half of this year compared with the first, it is important to note that activity has slowed since last year and this at a time when growth in other OECD countries has strengthened,” Amit Kara, NIESR’s head of UK macroeconomic forecasting, said.

Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by Alistair Smout

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
