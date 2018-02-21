FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 21, 2018 / 1:36 PM / a day ago

UK public borrowing to undershoot target by 'significant margin' - OBR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British public borrowing is likely to undershoot forecasts made in November by a big margin, potentially pointing to lower borrowing in future years, the country’s budget watchdog said on Wednesday.

“Overall, it now looks clear that borrowing in 2017/18 will undershoot our November forecast by a significant margin,” the OBR said in a statement after January data showed borrowing for the year to date was 16 percent lower than in 2016/17.

However, figures for the financial year ending in March are unlikely to show such a sharp year-on-year decline, the OBR added.

The OBR forecast in November that borrowing would rise slightly to 49.9 billion pounds in 2017/18 from 45.7 billion pounds a year before.

A stronger budget outturn for 2017/18 might prompt downward revisions to borrowing for future years, the OBR said, adding it would update its forecasts when finance minister Philip Hammond publishes a budget update on March 13.

Reporting by Andy Bruce and David Milliken

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
