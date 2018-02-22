FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Technology
Syria
Winter Olympics
The Trump Effect
Science
Entertainment
The Wider Image
Economy
February 22, 2018 / 11:04 AM / 2 days ago

UK retail sales growth eases further in February - CBI

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - British retail sales growth cooled for a third month running during February, adding to signs that the squeeze on households continued at the start of 2018, a survey showed on Thursday.

The CBI distributive trades survey’s retail sales balance fell to +8 in February from +12 in January. A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a reading of +13.

Britain’s economy has slowed over the past 18 months, in part because a pick-up in inflation driven by 2016’s vote to leave the European Union has eaten into consumers’ disposable income.

A quarterly version of the CBI’s survey showed investment intentions among retailers improved to its highest level since August 2015.

Official data earlier on Thursday showed business investment was flat in the fourth quarter of 2017, as overall economic growth for the period was revised down to 0.4 percent quarter-on-quarter.

“With labour-intensive businesses such as retailers finding it increasingly difficult to find workers, agreeing a jobs-first transition between the EU and the UK, in writing, by the end of March would provide some much-needed certainty,” said Anna Leach, CBI head of economic intelligence.

Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by Costas Pitas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.