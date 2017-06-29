British consumer sentiment at 10-month low - EU Commission

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - British consumer sentiment fell to its lowest level in 10 months in June, according to a European Commission survey released on Thursday, although overall sentiment including businesses recovered from a decline in May.

Consumer sentiment was likely impacted by rising inflation due to the decline of the pound after Britain's' vote a year ago to leave the European Union.

The European Commission, whose survey covers all 28 EU countries, said consumer sentiment fell to -7.4 points from -6.1 in May. Retail sentiment turned negative and to its lowest level since July. Services also registered a drop.

However, overall sentiment rose to 109.3 from 108.2 points because the mood in industry and construction improved.