FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
British consumer sentiment at 10-month low - EU Commission
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Economy
June 29, 2017 / 9:03 AM / a month ago

British consumer sentiment at 10-month low - EU Commission

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Shoppers walk past a sale sign in central London, Britain June 27, 2017.Toby Melville

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - British consumer sentiment fell to its lowest level in 10 months in June, according to a European Commission survey released on Thursday, although overall sentiment including businesses recovered from a decline in May.

Consumer sentiment was likely impacted by rising inflation due to the decline of the pound after Britain's' vote a year ago to leave the European Union.

The European Commission, whose survey covers all 28 EU countries, said consumer sentiment fell to -7.4 points from -6.1 in May. Retail sentiment turned negative and to its lowest level since July. Services also registered a drop.

However, overall sentiment rose to 109.3 from 108.2 points because the mood in industry and construction improved.

Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.