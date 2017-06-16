Hammond, Carney to deliver delayed speeches on Tuesday

Governor of the Bank of England Mark Carney and Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Phillip Hammond arrive at the International Fintech Conference in London, Britain April 12, 2017.

LONDON (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney and Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond will deliver speeches on Tuesday that were originally intended to be given at this week's Mansion House dinner, the BoE and the Treasury said on Friday.

Investors are waiting to hear from Carney after three other members of the BoE's eight-strong Monetary Policy Committee unexpectedly voted for an interest rate hike this week.

The BoE said Carney's speech would be delivered at 0730 GMT at Mansion House. Hammond's speech, for which no time was given, is expected to spell out his views on how Britain should leave the European Union.

The original event was cancelled on Thursday after a deadly tower block fire in London.