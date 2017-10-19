FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain to launch monthly GDP estimates next July
October 19, 2017 / 9:30 AM / in 2 days

Britain to launch monthly GDP estimates next July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Office for National Statistics said on Thursday it will introduce a monthly measure of gross domestic product (GDP) in July next year.

Workers cross London Bridge during the morning rush hour in London, August 16, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

“ONS has today announced that, following a consultation, it will go ahead with plans to introduce a new publishing model for its short-term output indicators, including a monthly and rolling 3-monthly estimate for GDP,” it said in a statement.

The release next July will contain the first estimate of economic growth covering May 2018.

