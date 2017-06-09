SNP's Westminster leader Robertson ousted in third loss to Conservatives

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Conservative Party has claimed the scalp of Angus Robertson, the leader of the Scottish National Party in the Westminster parliament, in one of five losses for Scotland's pro-independence party.

The Conservative Party increased its share of the vote by 16.5 percent to win the Moray constituency.

It earlier took the Angus seat from the SNP by overturning a 11,230 majority to win by 2,644 votes, delivering a blow to Nicola Sturgeon's party, which had a near clean sweep in Scotland two years ago.

The Conservative Party gained Ochil and South Perthshire while Labour took Rutherglen and Hamilton West and Midlothian in early results that showed votes going to the two main British parties, which both want to preserve the United Kingdom.