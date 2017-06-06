FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
May could win 64-seat majority - Ashcroft model estimate
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#UK Top News
June 6, 2017 / 8:40 PM / 2 months ago

May could win 64-seat majority - Ashcroft model estimate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May reacts during an election campaign event in Bradford, Britain, June 5, 2017.Phil Noble

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May is on track to win a 64-seat majority in Thursday's national election, a model by businessman and former Conservative Party donor Michael Ashcroft showed on Tuesday.

Ashcroft, who has funded a significant amount of opinion polling in recent years, said his model now pointed to a greater majority for May's Conservatives than it had on June 2, when it indicated a majority of 60.

"As always, it is important to emphasise that the Ashcroft Model deals with probabilities not predictions, meaning the actual result may well fall either side of these estimates," Ashcroft said, adding that model results were sensitive to assumptions about which groups of voters turned out.

Reporting by David Milliken, Editing by Kylie MacLellan

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.