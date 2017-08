Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and her husband Philip leave a polling station in Sonning, Britain June 8, 2017.

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives were forecast to win 322 seats at a national election, the BBC said on Friday, more than the 314 predicted by an initial exit poll and closer to the 326 threshold needed to form a majority.

The updated forecasts gave the Labour 261 seats.