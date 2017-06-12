UK can't expect Britons to replace EU workers after Brexit - CBI

People walk accross a plaza in the Canary Wharf financial district in London, Britain May 17, 2017.

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's government must heed the concerns of businesses who are worried that they will not be able to find the staff that they need once the country leaves the European Union, the head of the leading employers' group the CBI said on Monday.

Carolyn Fairbairn, director-general of the Confederation of British Industry, said the government could not expect British workers to replace EU nationals at a time when employment in Britain is already at record high levels.

Prime Minister Theresa May's failure to win a parliamentary majority in an election last week has led to speculation about whether she might soften her approach to Brexit which until now has included Britain dropping the EU's freedom of movement principle which allows workers to move around the bloc freely.