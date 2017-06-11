FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Corbyn sees possible new election this year or next
June 11, 2017 / 9:12 AM / 2 months ago

Corbyn sees possible new election this year or next

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jeremy Corbyn leaves after voting at a polling station in Islington, London.Neil Hall

LONDON (Reuters) - Opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Sunday there could be another election this year or early in 2018 after the vote on Thursday produced no clear winner.

Conservative Prime Minister Theresa May is trying to reach an agreement with Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party to form a minority government.

"It is quite possible there will be an election later this year or early next year and that might be a good thing because we cannot go on with a period of great instability," Corbyn told the BBC.

"We have a programme, we have support and we are ready to fight another election campaign as soon as may be."

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, writing by Estelle Shirbon; Editing by Keith Weir

