Conservatives fail to win target Darlington seat from Labour

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Conservative Party failed to beat Labour in the north-east English seat of Darlington, an area that backed Brexit and a key target for the party that hoped to pick-up votes from the United Kingdom Independence Party.

The Conservatives' share rose 8.1 percent to 43.3 percent, but it was not enough to beat Labour, which also saw its share of the vote rise, by 7.7 percent to 50.6 percent.

UKIP, the Liberal Democrats and the Greens all saw their share of the vote fall as voters switched to the two main parties.