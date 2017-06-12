FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Britain's Brexit offer may change, Scottish Conservative leader says
June 12, 2017 / 4:28 PM / 2 months ago

Britain's Brexit offer may change, Scottish Conservative leader says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Ruth Davidson, the leader of the Scottish Conservatives, leaves a cabinet meeting at Downing Street in London, June 12, 2017.Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - The new British government could make changes to its approach in leaving the European Union, Scottish Conservatives leader Ruth Davidson said, following a cabinet meeting on Monday.

Prime Minister Theresa May's election gamble last week deprived her of a majority in parliament and she is seeking an agreement with a right-leaning Northern Irish party to pass legislation.

Davidson, who helped 13 Scottish Conservative lawmakers get elected, has gained leverage within her party.

"The country has told us that they want us to be the government, behind the prime minister, but what they've said is that they want us to work with others - that's what not having a majority means. And that's exactly what the cabinet feel was: that we will go forward together," Davidson said, after the meeting ended.

"But I do think there can be changes in the offer of Brexit as we go forward."

Reporting by Alastair Smout, writing by Elisabeth O'Leary, editing by Andy Bruce

