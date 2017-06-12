FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brexit minister Davis says UK could still walk away with no deal
June 12, 2017 / 7:48 AM / 2 months ago

Brexit minister Davis says UK could still walk away with no deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Britain's Secretary of State for exiting the EU David Davis speaks at a campaign event in London, May 3, 2017.Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Brexit minister David Davis said Britain could still walk away from negotiations with the European Union with no deal, and it was important to keep that option as talks over the terms of Britain's departure from the bloc begin.

Davis said that the government had looked at contingency plans for walking away without a deal and it was an important option in order to get the best deal for Britain.

"If you go into a negotiation without the ability to walk away then you will have a poor outcome in that negotiation," he said on BBC radio, adding that he expected Britain would be able to agree a deal with the EU.

"They (the European member states) have their own interests, so it is important that we have the option if it comes down to it, I don't think it will, but if it comes down to it, to be able to walk away."

Britain's ruling Conservative party unexpectedly lost its parliamentary majority last week, weakening Prime Minister Theresa May just days before negotiations over the UK's departure from the EU began.

Reporting by Kate Holton; Writing by Alistair Smout; Editing by William Schomberg

