2 months ago
Danish finance minister hopes UK election will provide a time-out in Brexit talks
#World News
June 13, 2017 / 9:01 AM / 2 months ago

Danish finance minister hopes UK election will provide a time-out in Brexit talks

FILE PHOTO -Kristian Jensen delivers remarks with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (not pictured) at the State Department in Washington March 9, 2016.Gary Cameron

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Denmark's Finance Minister said on Tuesday he hoped the outcome of the British election would lead to a time-out and provide a chance to rethink the direction in which negotiations about the country's decision to leave the European Union are heading.

"After the general election (in the UK) it is very unclear to know exactly what the UK approach to Brexit now will be," Kristian Jensen told a conference.

"I hope that the general election (in the UK) will mean a time-out, a pause in the direction the UK was taking, and a chance to rethink how the UK and EU27 will go forward," the minister added.

Reporting by Teis Jensen, writing by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Hugh Lawson

