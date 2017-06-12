FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DUP leader says talks with Conservatives 'positive'
#UK Top News
June 12, 2017 / 3:27 PM / 2 months ago

DUP leader says talks with Conservatives 'positive'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Leader of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) Arlene Foster stands with Deputy Leader Nigel Dodds during a news conference at Stormont Parliament buildings in Belfast, Northern Ireland June 12, 2017.Clodagh Kilcoyne

BELFAST (Reuters) - Talks between Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) and the Conservative Party of British Prime Minister Theresa May have been positive and are continuing, DUP Leader Arlene Foster said on Monday.

Slideshow (5 Images)

May's Conservative Party needs the DUP's 10 seats to be able to govern after it failed to secure an absolute majority in a parliamentary election on Thursday and the two party leaders are due to meet in London on Tuesday.

"We've had a positive engagement with the Conservative Party, those discussions continue and I am looking forward to going over to London later on this evening," Foster said.

Foster declined to say what she was asking for in exchange for supporting the Conservative Party.

"We're not going to negotiate over the airways," she said.

Reporting by Amanda Ferguson and Conor Humphries; Editing by Toby Chopra

