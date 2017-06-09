FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brexit talks should start when Britain ready - EU negotiator
#World News
June 9, 2017 / 8:29 AM / 2 months ago

Brexit talks should start when Britain ready - EU negotiator

European Union Chief Negotiator for Brexit Michel Barnier gestures during a news conference after a European General Affairs Ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium May 22, 2017.Eric Vidal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union's stance on Brexit and the timetable for the talks are clear, the bloc's chief negotiator said on Friday, adding the divorce negotiations should only start when Britain is ready.

"Brexit negotiations should start when UK is ready; timetable and EU positions are clear. Let's put our minds together on striking a deal," Michel Barnier said after Prime Minister Theresa May lost her majority in a snap British election, bringing more uncertainty to the divorce negotiations.

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, editing by Robin Emmott

