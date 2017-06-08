BBC analysis shows 76 seats in UK election too close to call

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks at an election campaign event in Solihull, June 7, 2017.

LONDON (Reuters) - The BBC said the election result in 76 seats was too close to call, after the exit poll predicted that Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives would lose their overall majority but remain the biggest party, with 314 seats.

"The race in a large number of seats is so tight that the result is currently too close to call," the BBC said on its website.

"There are 76 seats that our predictions show as being too close to call."