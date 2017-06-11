FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Conservatives must rally behind May, says trade minister Fox
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#UK Top News
June 11, 2017 / 5:32 PM / 2 months ago

Conservatives must rally behind May, says trade minister Fox

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain's Secretary of State for International Trade Liam Fox arrives at Downing Street in London, Britain June 11, 2017.Phil Noble

LONDON (Reuters) - British trade minister Liam Fox said on Sunday it was time for the whole of the Conservative Party to support Prime Minister Theresa May, adding that he had absolute faith in her.

"It's now time for the whole of the Conservative Party to rally around the prime minister and get a government in the national interest," Fox told Sky News.

May is seeking a deal with a small Northern Irish party to stay in power after she gambled away a parliamentary majority in an election she did not need to call.

Conservative Party loyalists urged her to change her leadership style, while critics talked about her days being numbered.

"I have absolute faith in the prime minister, I think she is the best person to take this country forward," Fox said.

He added that work towards Britain's departure from the European Union would start "right away".

Reporting by Andy Bruce and Elizabeth Piper

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.