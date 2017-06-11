FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May appoints Brexit campaigner Gove as agriculture minister
June 11, 2017 / 6:35 PM / 2 months ago

May appoints Brexit campaigner Gove as agriculture minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May appointed Brexit campaigner Michael Gove as the minister for environment, food and rural affairs on Sunday, a comeback for a man who tried and failed to lead the party after last year's referendum.

Gove, who led sweeping reforms when running the education and justice departments under May's predecessor David Cameron, was criticised by members of the governing Conservative party for killing off a leadership bid by foreign minister Boris Johnson last year when he also decided to run.

May won that contest and was appointed prime minister.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, editing by David Evans

