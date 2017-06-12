Senior Conservative says wants substantial legislative programme

Damian Green, Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, speaks on the BBC's Andrew Marr Show in London, Britain May 21, 2017. Jeff Overs/BBC Handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Conservatives hope to produce a substantial legislative programme once they have hammered out a deal to gain support from Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party after an inconclusive election, a senior lawmaker said on Monday.

Prime Minister Theresa May failed to secure an outright majority after Thursday's election, plunging Britain into a political crisis and raising the prospect of her administration having to ditch many policy pledges.

"We want to produce a substantial Queen's Speech," Cabinet Office minister Damian Green told Sky News on Monday. "There's a huge amount of work to get on with, not just the Brexit negotiations that start next week but many other challenges that face us," he said.