2 months ago
May to keep Hammond as Chancellor, others stay in top jobs - BBC
#Business News
June 9, 2017 / 4:22 PM / 2 months ago

May to keep Hammond as Chancellor, others stay in top jobs - BBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond visits the Lyell Centre for Natural Environment Research, at Heriot-Watt University, Edinburgh, Scotland December 1, 2016.Jane Barlow/Pool/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May will keep Philip Hammond in his job as Chancellor, broadcaster BBC said on Friday as May assembled a ministerial team a day after she failed to win a parliamentary majority in an election.

The BBC also said Boris Johnson would stay as Britain's foreign minister, Amber Rudd would continue as interior minister while the Sun newspaper said David Davis would remain in charge of the government's Brexit department.

Defence secretary Michael Fallon is also expected to keep his job, the Sun reported.

The BBC and the Sun did not cite any sources for their reports.

Reporting by David Milliken and Kate Holton; Writing by William Schomberg

