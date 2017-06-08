FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Liberal Democrats wouldn't prop up a Conservative government - ex-leader Clegg
#UK Top News
June 8, 2017 / 10:40 PM / 2 months ago

Liberal Democrats wouldn't prop up a Conservative government - ex-leader Clegg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Formal Liberal Democrat leader Nick Clegg speaks at a campaign event in London, Britain, May 2 2017.Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - Former Liberal Democrat leader Nick Clegg said on Thursday he could not see any circumstance in which his party would prop up a minority Conservative government in Britain.

An exit poll earlier suggested Conservative Prime Minister Theresa May could fall short of winning a majority in Thursday's election.

Asked by ITV if there was any circumstance in which the Lib Dems could prop up the Conservatives, Clegg said: "No."

The Lib Dems had nine seats in British parliament until Thursday's election. The exit poll projected they would win 14 seats this time.

Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by Estelle Shirbon

