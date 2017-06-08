FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Liberal Democrat: No pacts, deals or coalition - Sky News, citing source
June 8, 2017 / 10:06 PM / 2 months ago

Liberal Democrat: No pacts, deals or coalition - Sky News, citing source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Liberal Democrat party will enter "no pacts, no deals, no coalition" with other parties to help them to form a government after Thursday's election, Sky News reported, citing a senior source.

An exit poll earlier suggested Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party would fail to win a parliamentary majority, a shock result that would plunge domestic politics into turmoil and could delay Brexit talks.

The poll showed the Liberal Democrats on track to win 14 seats, potentially giving them a significant role when negotiations start on who will form the next government.

Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

