Liberal Democrat spokesman says 'very difficult' to join coalition

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Liberal Democrat party would find it very difficult to join a coalition again after suffering severe damage from its deal with the Conservatives after the 2010 election, former leader Menzies Campbell said on Thursday.

"(Party leader) Tim Farron made it very clear. He said no pact, no deal, no coalition. We've had our fingers burnt by coalition, I don't need to tell you that. I find it very, very difficult to see how Tim Farron would be able to go back on what he previously said," Campbell told the BBC.

Exit polls suggest the Liberal Democrats will increase their number of seats in Britain's 650-member parliament to 14. The results of the exit poll show that Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party looks short of an outright majority.