May says she is ready to work, meeting Macron in France on Tuesday

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Sunday she had appointed ministers from across the Conservative Party to join her top team and was ready to get down to work, including a trip to France to meet President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday.

"I am pleased that people from across the party have agreed to serve in my cabinet and we are going to be getting on with the job," she said in a pooled television clip.

"I said during the election campaign if re-elected I would serve a full term ... What I am doing now is actually getting on with the immediate job. I think that's what's important. I think that's what the public would expect, they want to see government providing that certainty and stability."