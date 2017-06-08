FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
May is short of a majority, set to win 314 seats - exit poll
June 8, 2017 / 9:08 PM

May is short of a majority, set to win 314 seats - exit poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain's Primer Minister Theresa May and her husband Philip leave a polling station in Sonning, Britain, June 8, 2017.Eddie Keogh

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May will win 314 seats in Britain's election, short of a majority in the 650-seat parliament, according to an exit poll released shortly after voting ended.

The nationwide exit poll conducted for major broadcasters predicted 266 seats for the opposition Labour Party run by socialist campaigner Jeremy Corbyn, 34 for the Scottish National Party and 14 for the Liberal Democrats.

Reporting by Kate Holton, David Milliken and Andy Bruce, editing by Guy Faulconbridge and William James

