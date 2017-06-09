FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May should consider her position after 'dreadful' campaign, says Conservative MP
June 9, 2017 / 3:54 AM / 2 months ago

May should consider her position after 'dreadful' campaign, says Conservative MP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May waits for the result of the vote in her constituency at the count centre for the general election in Maidenhead, June 9, 2017.Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May should consider her position following a "dreadful" election campaign which is expected to see her Conservative Party lose its parliamentary majority, a lawmaker from her party, Anna Soubry, said on Friday.

"She's in a very difficult place, she's a remarkable and a very talented woman and she doesn't shy from difficult decisions, but she now has to obviously consider her position," Soubry told the BBC.

"Theresa did put her mark on this campaign, she takes responsibility as she always does, and I know she will, for the running of the campaign."

Reporting by William James, Editing by Paul Sandle

